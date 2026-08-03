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Magdy Obaid

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"I want Inter": Moussa Diaby throws Al-Ittihad's plans into disarray

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The French player is looking to return to Europe

Moussa Diaby has made his choice, and it could light up the summer transfer market. The French winger has told the Inter Milan board he wants to wear the Nerazzurri shirt next season, urging them to strike a deal with his current club, Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia.

According to Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Diaby has been in direct contact with Inter officials over the past few hours. He confirmed his clear desire to return to Europe through the San Siro gateway, on one condition: that Inter reach a financial understanding with the Al-Ittihad board to complete the deal.

Staying in the Saudi league no longer figures in his plans, the widely circulated newspaper reports, and he is pushing hard to leave this summer. 

At 26, Diaby believes Inter's sporting project and a return to the UEFA Champions League offer the best fit for his next chapter.

Both boards are now locked in official negotiations, with strict secrecy surrounding the money involved. Inter hope to use the player's desire to leave as leverage, trimming the demands of the Saudi club that signed Diaby in a huge deal not long ago.

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He ranks among Inter's main targets on the wing, as the coach looks to bolster his attacking options before the season begins.

Sources put the player's agreement at 50% of the deal. The rest hinges on whether Inter can convince Al-Ittihad to give up their star.

Al-Ittihad have yet to comment, but Diaby's firm decision heaps pressure on the Saudi club. They must choose: hold on to the player or cash in before the transfer window closes.

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