Johan Derksen believes Ruben van Bommel was right not to see red after his heavy collision with Aaron Bouwman during Ajax v PSV. In fact, Derksen says it was not even a foul. He made the point on Greetings from Grolloo.

"This week I was quite irritated and astonished by the hysterical stories that emerged about the collision between PSV player Van Bommel and Ajax's Bouwman," Derksen says in the podcast. "The whole of the Netherlands is shouting that it was a red card."

"I even saw terms like 'attempted murder'. People were talking about it as a disgrace and everyone was outraged. But I felt it was not even a yellow card. It was a typical collision that occurs in a contact sport."

"Both players were focused on the ball, deliberately went for the ball and met each other in midfield entirely by chance and could no longer avoid each other. Nobody was to blame. It was very unpleasant to watch, but you cannot blame Van Bommel at all for that, because he did not see that player. And Bouwman did not see him. That happens in football."

For Derksen, Van Bommel only spotted Bouwman at the last moment. "And then he turned his shoulder into it to protect himself. And Bouwman did not see him coming at all."

"It is very sad and it looked very bad as well, but it was not a foul. It was an accidental collision that occurs in every contact sport. That referee, Van der Eijk, made an excellent decision."

He also took aim at the referees' boss from Zeist. "Then I find it a bit cheap that the referees' boss from Zeist had a big piece in De Telegraaf this morning saying that it was a red card and actually a major mistake by that referee. That is not the case. Only laymen arrive at this conclusion. If you have played football yourself, you understand how something like that can happen. In the whole situation I could not detect a single foul," Derksen concludes.