I'll cut your face: violent threat before a thrilling English derby

West Ham star Tomas Soucek has received a violent threat from a Millwall supporter ahead of the anticipated derby between the two London clubs this weekend.

The Hammers travel to The Den next Saturday in the Championship, where the sides meet for the first time in 14 years in a fixture widely regarded as one of the fiercest rivalries in English football.

Soucek, the 31-year-old Czech international, is nursing an ankle injury and has yet to feature for West Ham this season. He has instead cheered on Nuno Espirito Santo's side from the stands.

A Millwall supporter warned the midfielder to stay away from The Den during a chance encounter in a public place, according to Britain's "Daily Mail".

In a clip circulated on social media, Soucek was told: "If I see you in The Den next Saturday, I'll cut your bloody face, you bastard".

Trouble has scarred previous meetings between the clubs. Fans on both sides have aimed racist abuse at players, and a 44-year-old supporter was stabbed in the chest when the two teams met in the League Cup in August 2009.

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