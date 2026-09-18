"I don't understand what they did": Raphinha opens fire on Atletico Madrid

Barcelona captain Raphinha has taken aim at Atletico Madrid over their handling of Julian Alvarez, admitting he cannot fathom the club's decision on the Argentine forward, who has been linked with an exit in recent weeks.

Speaking to radio station "RAC1", the Brazilian said: "I don't understand what Atletico did, because if a player is uncomfortable somewhere, and I'm speaking about myself, it's hard for things to go well." He added: "He made his desire to leave clear."

Those comments land during a blistering start to the campaign. Raphinha has bagged nine goals in La Liga and two in the Champions League, and he insists the form comes as no shock. He had expected a strong opening after the work he put in over recent months.

Playing as an out-and-out forward, he revealed, is new territory. He had never featured so regularly at number nine before, but he adapted quickly to the demands of coach Hansi Flick and stressed he is ready to play anywhere that helps the team.

His numbers have even outstripped those of Lionel Messi at this stage of the season. Raphinha called that "crazy", yet he was clear that Messi remains "the best player in history" and reckons the Argentine is currently living "the peak of his career".

Flick also earned praise for turning Raphinha's fortunes around at Barcelona. The German coach, he pointed out, played a huge part in his transformation and the leap in his level since last season.

On the Ballon d'Or, Raphinha threw his weight behind teammate Lamine Yamal. The youngster's numbers, trophies and displays for both Barcelona and Spain make him the most deserving winner, in his eyes.

"If the award is fair, it should go to Lamine," he said, before adding: "Mbappe? The Ballon d'Or belongs to Lamine."

Barcelona have enough to fight for silverware this term, according to their captain. Winning the Champions League and La Liga would be "the best thing" he could achieve at the club, he affirmed, if the side keeps up its current level.