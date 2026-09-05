Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Tokyo Verdy v Gamba Osaka - J.LEAGUE MEIJI YASUDA J1 100 YEAR VISION LEAGUE Playoff Round 2nd LegJ.LEAGUE
GOAL

Translated by

I didn't hear it: fiery response from Vissing to Postecoglou's comments

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
J. Wissing
Saudi Arabia
Germany

A fiery comment from the young German

Al-Ittihad's German head coach Jens Wissing hit back hard at Ange Postecoglou after the Clasico ended in a 2-1 win for "the Dean" in the fifth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Read also.. Resounding surprise.. the historic contract destroyed Karim Benzema's dream!

The Al-Nassr manager claimed after the match that Al-Ittihad only made an impact in the first 15 minutes, insisting his side were the better team and created the chances thereafter. Wissing had a pointed reply ready.

Asked about Postecoglou's comments, the Al-Ittihad coach said: "I want to be sure of that first. Everyone saw what we did, and we were not clinical in the counter-attacks we created, and what we did on the pitch everyone can see."

His team had done more than sit on their lead, Wissing argued. Clear tactical tweaks saw off Al-Nassr's pressure. "We tried to organise the team through the substitutions, and we played with 5 defenders to reduce the crosses," he explained.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

The German stressed how far his side had come since the Al-Qadsiah match, particularly in tactical and mental terms. "Today's match is different from the match against Al-Qadsiah. Since that match we have developed a great deal tactically and mentally, and what I saw in terms of tactics and spirit and what we applied on the pitch was something wonderful," he said.

Al-Ittihad saved their best for the start of the game, Wissing added, and they could have had more than one goal. "In the first 35 minutes we played a wonderful match, we scored two goals and we could have scored more than that, and Al-Nassr snatched a goal from us in the first half," he said.

Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google