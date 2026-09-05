Youri Baas starts for Ajax against PSV on Saturday night in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. Hugo Borst thinks that is "a good thing", he said on the VriendenLoterij Eretribune on ESPN.

"I'm very pleased about it, that Baas has been restored to favour," said Borst on Ajax's line-up. "I think they have treated him disgracefully."

"That lad has performed fantastically over the past two years as a flag on a mud barge. Not for nothing was he also on Farioli's radar." Last week it emerged that Francesco Farioli's FC Porto were interested in Baas, but no agreement was reached.

Borst continued: "In pre-season it also happened a couple of times that Baas did not get to play, so I thought Míchel maybe did not find him interesting."

"But now he is fortunately in the line-up for this top match. I'm a big fan of Baas. So this is a good thing."

At the table, Arnold Bruggink agreed. "Entirely justified," said the analyst.

During the Conference League qualifying rounds at the start of the season, Baas regularly had to settle for a place on the bench. By now, though, he seems to have nailed down a regular starting spot again, even if that cannot be separated from the injury Daley Blind is currently struggling with.