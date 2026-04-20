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team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoWest Ham
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James Freemantle

How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news

West Ham travel to Conference League semi-finalists Crystal Palace knowing that their survival destiny is in their own hands.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Crystal Palace vs West Ham as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAUSA Network
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

How to watch and live stream Palace vs West Ham for free

 If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Crystal Palace vs West Ham live on DirecTVStart free trial

Crystal Palace vs West Ham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs West Ham kicks off on 20 Apr 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Crystal Palace are freshly into the Europa Conference League semis after beating Italian side Fiorentina 4-2 on aggregate. Oliver Glasner's side have collected 13 points from their last seven EPL matches following a winless run of nine. They've also won their last two matches at Selhurst Park. 

Crystal Palace FC v ACF Fiorentina - UEFA Conference League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Leg OneGetty Images

Relegation bttlers West Ham enjoyed this weekend's events without even kicking a ball, specifically Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Brighton, which saw Spurs stay in the relegation zone. Now, the Hammers have a game in hand on the Londoners and will want to capitalise fully. Encouragingly, they've won five of their last 11 EPL outings.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WEST HAMGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix suffered first-half injuries in Thursday's loss to Fiorentina; the former damaged his adductor and the latter hurt his knee. Eddie Nketiah, Cheick Doucoure and Evann Guessand will miss the game.

West Ham have won four of their last seven away games in all competitions, after winning just one of their first 11 in 2025-26.

Jarrod Bowen has found the net in each of his last two league matches against Palace.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s brace against Newcastle last week took him to 48 Premier League goals in Palace colours - only Wilfried Zaha has reached 50 for the club in the competition. 

West Ham United v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs West Ham Probable lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-4-1-1

Home team crestWHU
1
D. Henderson
23
J. Canvot
34
C. Riad
26
C. Richards
2
D. Munoz
24
B. Sosa
19
W. Hughes
8
J. Lerma
11
B. Johnson
7
I. Sarr
22
J. Larsen
1
M. Hermansen
4
A. Disasi
15
K. Mavropanos
2
K. Walker-Peters
12
M. Diouf
20
J. Bowen
19
Pablo
28
T. Soucek
18
M. Fernandes
7
C. Summerville
11
V. Castellanos

4-4-1-1

WHUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRY

Last 5 matches

WHU

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

12

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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