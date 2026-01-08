The 2026 French Super Cup pits Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille, the runners-up, in what is one of French football’s most intense rivalries — Le Classique.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille kick-off time

Super Cup - Super Cup Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille will kick-off at 1 pm ET and 6 pm GMT.

Match context

Although traditionally played in the summer, this edition takes place in Kuwait City’s Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, offering fans the first major trophy opportunity of the new year. PSG enter the match in strong form, unbeaten in their last six fixtures across all competitions, including a 2-1 win over Paris FC to start 2026.

They sit second in Ligue 1 and will be aiming to add a record-extending French Super Cup title to their glittering and overflowing cabinet. This isn’t just any Super Cup — it’s Le Classique on a neutral stage. PSG’s sustained dominance in recent years makes them favourites, but Marseille will look to make a statement upset.

For Marseille, who qualified as league runners-up, the match represents a rare chance to halt their rivals’ supremacy and claim a trophy that has largely eluded them for over a decade. Despite being played far from France, the encounter carries all the usual weight of Le Classique. Pride, bragging rights and momentum for the remainder of the season are firmly on the line in this one.

Les Phocéens have had an up-and-down season, with a recent defeat to Nantes denting their momentum, as they remain third on the table. Under Roberto De Zerbi, they’ve shown promise, particularly earlier in the campaign, with key away performances that made them one of the favourites for the league title.

This match represents a significant chance for early silverware — their last Super Cup success came over a decade ago. They are out to win consecutive competitive matches against PSG for the first time since 2011, having beaten them 1-0 domestically at Stade Velodrome last year.

Team news & squads

For PSG, Star attackers like Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué are in the squad, although some first-team regulars are absent due to injuries and Africa Cup of Nations commitments. They will be missing Achraf Hakimi, who is still with Morocco at the AFCON. Matvey Safonov has a hand injury, and Lee Kang-in is questionable due to a thigh strain.

Marseille could be without Ruben Blanco, who is doubtful because of a sore knee. Otherwise, De Zerbi has a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Head-to-head trends generally favour PSG, who have had the edge in recent Classique meetings, though Marseille have shown they can punch above their weight.

