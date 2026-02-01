Man United's resurgence continues after wins over Man City and Arsenal. Now they're eyeing out a Champions League spot, and Fulham are in their crosshairs.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester United vs Fulham, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Manchester United vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Fulham kicks off on 1 Feb 2026 at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

Caretaker boss Michael Carick has restored some swagger to Manchester United. Most recently, they came from behind to beat league leaders Arsenal, the Gunners' first home defeat of the campaign. This followed a convincing defeat of Manchester City at Old Trafford. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can keep that momentum up in February with this match, a home clash with Tottenham and then trips to West Ham and Everton to come in February.

Visitors Fulham are now genuine contenders for a European place, picking up 17 points from their last eight matches in the league.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee are injured for the hosts, while Fulham will be without Rodrigo Muniz and Sasa Lukic.

United are now unbeaten in six EPL matches.

Fulham haven't scored more than in any of their last four away fixtures and haven't kept a clean sheet in their last six overall.

United playmaker Bruno Fernandes leads the league with 10 assists.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

