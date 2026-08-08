How much will Liverpool pay to sign Araujo permanently? The clause value revealed

Ronald Araujo's loan move from Barcelona to Liverpool has sprung a major surprise on the summer transfer market. The two clubs have struck an agreement for the Uruguayan defender to join the English side, with an option allowing Liverpool to keep him permanently at the end of the season.

Araujo leaves Barcelona today to begin a new chapter in the Premier League, having dropped out of the reckoning at the Catalan club during the Udinese tournament.

His switch to Anfield ranks among the summer's biggest shocks, not least because Araujo had spent recent years as one of the pillars of Barcelona's defence.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the loan agreement between Barcelona and Liverpool includes a purchase option in the English club's favour. That gives Liverpool the final say on the player's future once the season ends, based on his level and how convinced the coaching staff and board are about keeping him.

The value of the option was not announced initially, but sources close to the negotiations confirmed Liverpool will have to pay 55 million euros to Barcelona should they decide to sign Araujo permanently.

This is no ordinary season-long loan, then. It could become a permanent deal if the Uruguayan proves himself in England and convinces Liverpool's board to trigger that purchase option.