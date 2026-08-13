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How much will Al-Ahli Saudi earn from Yayssle's departure? Al-Faraj drops a bombshell

M. Jaissle
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Germany
Saudi Arabia

What awaits Al-Raqi?

A fresh twist could turn Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia's calculations upside down following the departure of Germany's Matthias Jaissle from the coaching role. The manager's resignation has gone from a technical crisis to a potential financial windfall for the club's board.

Just a few days ago, Jaissle decided to resign as Al-Ahli boss and head to England to work with Newcastle United.

Media figure Walid Al-Farraj explained on his new programme on "Rotana Sport" that Al-Ahli are waiting to bank 55 million riyals, the value of the release clause tied to Jaissle's contract, after the manager chose to walk away.

Read also: Roshn scouting: Jaissle solves Al-Ahli's crises and jumps ship!

His exit still leaves plenty of questions hanging over Al-Ahli, particularly with the team gearing up for a new season packed with challenges. The board must move quickly to reorganise the technical project before the competitions kick off.

Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

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Beyond the Jaissle file, Al-Ahli's corridors are buzzing with activity during the current transfer window. The board are hunting for a new holding midfielder to bolster the middle of the park and hand the team extra options.

Al-Ahli begin their new season this evening, Thursday, against Al-Diriyah, freshly promoted to the Roshn League.

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