Jose Mourinho took his place in the private box at the Di Stefano Stadium for Real Madrid Castilla's clash with Juventud Torremolinos. The Real Madrid manager wanted to watch the reserves make their first appearance on home turf and to run the rule over the club's academy prospects.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Mourinho followed his young players closely throughout the game, having decided against skipping the reserve fixture.

Real Madrid had lost to Real Betis the previous day. With a day off before training resumes tomorrow at 10:30am, Mourinho seized the chance to catch the Castilla match, which kicked off at 12:00 noon.

Several of the academy players he leaned on during pre-season featured, all of whom train alongside the first team.

Four of them made his most recent squad against Real Betis: Javi Navarro, Jorge Cestero, Mario Rivas and Sergio Martinez.

Cestero and Rivas both started, and the midfielder opened the scoring with a superb strike from outside the box.

Mourinho also cast an eye over the defender Nasi, one of Castilla's new arrivals this season, along with Dani Yanez, Juan Martinez and Mestre, all young players on the first team's radar.



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