Hossam Hassan sets the Spanish media alight: an Egyptian story that transcends borders

Hossam Hassan, the Egypt national team coach, dominated the attention of several Spanish media outlets after details spread widely of a brawl at a venue on Egypt's North Coast. Reports said the coach fainted and was taken to hospital. The incident sparked wide controversy inside and outside Egypt.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" seized on the most sensational aspect of the story. Hassan fainted during a heated brawl said to have broken out between two women, his two wives, inside a venue, before those present stepped in to contain the situation.

The incident, the newspaper noted, spread rapidly across social media and quickly became a public talking point, especially given its connection to the Egypt national team coach.

"Marca" tackled the story from a different angle, focusing on the contrast between Hassan's sporting standing and the personal incident he found himself caught up in.

Footage of the brawl spread widely, the paper reported, before accounts spoke of the coach collapsing unconscious and being taken for medical care.

"Cadena SER" offered a more detailed account. The altercation began with a sharp verbal confrontation before developing, according to media sources it cited, into a physical clash. Security personnel moved in to separate those involved before the police arrived at the scene.

The Spanish outlet also dwelt on Hassan's health. He lost consciousness amid the chaos that followed the brawl before being taken to a medical centre. Circulating reports indicated his condition was stable and there was no cause for concern.

Spanish coverage did not stop at the details of the brawl. It extended to the personal fallout, with some reports addressing rumours of Hassan's separation from his first wife following the events. A passing incident had become a crisis with far wider personal and media dimensions.

Here lies the irony that caught the Spanish media's attention. Hassan, one of the most prominent names in the history of Egyptian football and the head coach of the Egypt national team, found himself front and centre for once away from match results and titles, after a widely circulated personal incident turned into a story that drew the attention of several Spanish newspapers and sports channels.