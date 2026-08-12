A footballer is fighting for his life after waking up in a mortuary hours after being declared dead, a press report revealed on Wednesday.

According to "The Sun", Chinedu Ozor collapsed during a pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes in Nigeria, gripping Katsina United fans with fear.

Medical specialists examined the defender and declared him dead. Then paramedics were stunned when Ozor moved his hand as he lay in the mortuary.

Rushed to the intensive care unit at Katsina General Hospital, the Nigerian is now undergoing oxygen therapy while doctors work to resuscitate him and stabilise his condition.

Heartland FC, one of Ozor's former clubs, shocked fans with a statement.

It read: "Reliable sources say that Chinedu Ozor has been moved from the mortuary to hospital after showing signs of movement."

The statement continued: "He is currently receiving oxygen while paramedics work to resuscitate him."

That unexpected update came after his club had initially announced on social media that Ozor had died.

Their statement read: "We tragically mourn the death of our new player Chinedu Ozor following a medical emergency during today's friendly match against Niger Tornadoes. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Nasir Jidi, the media officer at Katsina, added: "When we rushed him to a nearby hospital, the doctor confirmed his death. We gathered a report from the police and took him back to Katsina General Hospital, where it was also said that he had passed away."

News of the player's death spread quickly, and the Nigeria Premier Football League and Kano Pillars offered their condolences.

Rivers United general manager Okey Kpalukwu also spoke as shock swept through Nigerian football.

He said: "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones and to the management, players, staff and fans of Katsina United."

Kpalukwu continued: "Our hearts and prayers are with the entire Nigerian football family during this difficult time."

Ozor had only completed his move to Katsina earlier this month, with preparations under way for the new season.