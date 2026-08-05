History in Denmark: World Cup participant breaks the 'magical barrier' of 200 million kroner

Caleb Yirenkyi is on the verge of leaving FC Nordsjaelland for a historic fee, Tipsbladet knows. The Ghanaian is set to complete a move to Premier League newcomers Coventry City, who are smashing their incoming transfer record and setting a new outgoing transfer record in the Danish Superliga.

The 20-year-old Yirenkyi came through the renowned Right to Dream Academy, where Mohammed Kudus, Simon Adingra, Ernest Nuamah and Kamaldeen Sulemana also completed part of their development.

He joined Nordsjaelland in mid-2024 and signed a contract until mid-2030. The central midfielder quickly made a name for himself, became an important player and racked up 56 appearances, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

Nordsjaelland will receive a fixed transfer fee of €27 million (202.5 million Danish kroner), excluding €3 million (22.5 million kroner) in bonuses.

No Danish club has ever received a guaranteed transfer fee of at least 200 million Danish kroner (approximately €26.75 million). Tipsbladet says the 'magic barrier' in Danish football has been broken.

Back in 2023, Nuamah came close when he left Nordsjaelland for RWDM for a guaranteed 187 million kroner, with the Belgian side sharing the same owner as Olympique Lyon, John Textor.

Yirenkyi will not even fly with the squad to Iceland on Wednesday, where Nordsjaelland face Valur Reykjavik on Thursday in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Coventry are making history too. Never before have The Sky Blues paid this much for a player. The numbers two to four on the list of most expensive signings, Carl Rushworth (Brighton, 25.7), Loum Tchaouna (Burnley, 23) and Aurèle Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt, 18), also arrived in this transfer window.

For Ghana, Yirenkyi made his debut on 28 May 2025 and has since become indispensable for The Black Stars. The right-footer has 15 caps to his name and was also a key player at the World Cup. In the first group match against Panama, he earned Ghana the three points himself (1-0).



