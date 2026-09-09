Thierry Henry has heaped praise on Rodri's move to Barcelona, branding the Frenchman's former club an exact replica of ex-Blaugrana midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday evening against Feyenoord on the opening matchday of the continental competition.





Asked on "CBS Sports" whether Rodri was better than Busquets, a debate the analyst had no wish to stir up, Henry did not hesitate to hail the reigning World Cup best player as a Busquets for this new era.

As quoted by "Mundo Deportivo", Henry said: "I don't know if he's better than Busquets or not, that's a completely different subject, but I never expected to see another player like him. I saw him, and I'm seeing one now. Barcelona have signed another player like him."

He added: "Busquets didn't win the Ballon d'Or, and neither did Xavi and Iniesta. What I want to say is that this player, if he's physically fit and I hope he doesn't get injured, will bring about a radical change in the team. They won 5-0 (against Valencia) and didn't concede any goal from a counter-attack. That's what he adds to the team, and that's why this team will be extremely dangerous."

The former Arsenal striker continued: "There was no pressure on the ball. He controlled the depth, drew the winger away, and ran with the opponent as he should. As a defensive holding player, he recycled the ball and moved straight forward. Given his style of play and his sharp vision, it is his duty to be able to anticipate the opponent's movements and stop him."

He concluded: "Did you see how, when he pressed the player on the wing, he didn't fall to the ground? He stopped about two metres away, analysed the situation, allowed his team to regain possession, then went back into the depth, controlled the ball, and passed it to the other side. He's a different player, and we know that. We hope he stays physically fit for them."

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