Hefty fine: Asensio pays the price for damaging Real Madrid's reputation

Real Madrid have come down hard on defender Raul Asencio, despite his recent return to the squad, following the latest legal problems that have damaged the club's reputation.

No sooner had Asencio recovered from injury than Jose Mourinho called him up for Saturday's clash with Rayo Vallecano, his first inclusion this season, opening the door to a return on the pitch.

Behind that sporting decision sits a harsh disciplinary measure. According to Spanish website "Defensa Central", Real Madrid have slapped the player with a hefty fine, deducted from his salary over the coming months.

"Asencio has already received the financial fine from Real Madrid following the disciplinary case that was opened against him," the Spanish website confirmed. "The amount is close to 100,000 euros."

The report revealed that the Madrid hierarchy did not simply weigh up the player's traffic violation. Their main concern was the significant damage done to the club's reputation.

Timing tipped the punishment towards severity. Asencio was caught driving his car in the middle of the night, behaviour the club deemed irresponsible from a professional player.

With that decision, Real Madrid have sent a clear, dual message to the Spanish defender. Mourinho has handed him a swift chance to return and prove himself. Internally, though, the club have made clear they will not tolerate any act that damages their image, even from one of their own.

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Asencio must now knuckle down and force his way back into contention. He faces fierce competition for his spot after his absence, on top of a 100,000-euro hole in his bank account.