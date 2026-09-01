Rulani Mokwena, the South African in charge of Egyptian side Pyramids, has lavished praise on midfielder Mohanad Lasheen, insisting the player's abilities are good enough for one of the world's biggest clubs, Real Madrid chief among them. His verdict came after Lasheen led Pyramids to a 1-0 win over Al Masry in the third round of the Egyptian Premier League.

Lasheen possesses exceptional abilities, Mokwena said after the match, before delivering a striking tribute: "Lasheen is a wonderful player, he could play for Real Madrid, perhaps if he were younger."

The remarks followed a perfect start to the campaign. Pyramids have won their opening three matches to collect nine points and sit top of the table with a flawless record.

Lasheen was not the only one to earn praise. Mokwena described goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy as an amazing keeper who does not make mistakes, and hailed the duo of Ahmed Sami and Mahmoud Marei as the best defensive pairing in the Egyptian league, singling out their ability to build play and bring the ball out from the back.

Why have Sami and Marei not been called up to the Egypt national team? Mokwena posed the question in a clear message to the coaching staff led by Hossam Hassan, and he placed Morocco's Mohamed El Chibi among the best players in the league too.

Lasheen, though, drew the standout comment. His coach sees in the midfielder qualities that go beyond the boundaries of the local league, with technical abilities capable of carrying him into the world's top clubs.

The 24-year-old brings serious international pedigree with Egypt. He was a key figure during the Pharaohs' World Cup run, part of the generation that reached the round of 16 before exiting against Argentina.