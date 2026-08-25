Head coach Xavi is already very concerned about one Netherlands player

Xavi is deeply concerned about Frenkie de Jong, journalist Jordi Grau reports on the programme Gol a Gol. The new national team coach has two major concerns over the situation surrounding the Netherlands midfielder.

The KNVB appointed Xavi as the new head coach of the Netherlands national team two weeks ago. The former midfielder already knows De Jong from their time together at Barça.

Right now, De Jong is recovering from a knee injury he suffered at the end of last season. He played at the World Cup through severe pain and with injections, which may have made the situation worse.

One concern centres on the injury itself. There is a chance the problem will not go away on its own and that De Jong will have to undergo surgery. His recovery could then still take months.

Xavi is also worried about De Jong's situation at Barcelona. The club are unhappy that the playmaker kept playing with the injury at the World Cup. Coach Hansi Flick has now also taken the captain's armband away from him for that reason.

So far, De Jong has played 70 internationals for the Netherlands national team. He has scored twice in those matches.