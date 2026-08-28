After a harrowing few days in which he nearly lost his life, Cagliari and their fans can breathe again. Young striker Yael Trepy has left hospital in good condition, turning the page on a horrific swimming pool accident that almost ended his career before it began.

Doctors discharged the French player from the "Santissima Annunziata" University Hospital of Sassari after a course of treatment lasting around two weeks, clearing the most difficult stage since the accident.

The incident dates back to 16 August, when Trepy nearly drowned in a swimming pool at a villa in the Baja Sardinia area, near the Costa Smeralda. Had emergency teams not acted swiftly to airlift him to hospital, the consequences would have been catastrophic.

Medics rushed the young striker straight into intensive care, where he spent 48 hours in a medically induced coma. He then woke and began a gradual recovery, moving to the pulmonology ward to complete his treatment amid medical confirmation that he had suffered no major physical damage.

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Not a miracle, but the work of an effective system

Professor Pietro Pirina, director of the department of clinical and interventional pulmonology at Sassari University Hospital, delivered a moving statement to the "Sky Sport" network: "The patient is leaving hospital in a generally good clinical condition, after a course of treatment that showed a gradual and marked recovery."

He added: "The tests carried out during his stay in hospital showed an improvement in his condition, which allowed us to plan his discharge from hospital with peace of mind. If some have spoken in recent days of a miracle, we prefer to speak of the work of a system that has proven its effectiveness."

Read also:

Holiday turns into a nightmare: French player falls into a coma after a tragic drowning accident



Rehabilitation phase begins

Trepy left hospital wearing a broad smile and accompanied by his mother, having bidden farewell to the medical staff, the general director and the medical director of the hospital.

Next comes the town of Arco in the province of Trento, where he will continue his rehabilitation programme. Further detailed tests will then assess whether he can return to competition and recover his fitness clearance.