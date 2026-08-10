He once cost 16 million euros: transfer bombshell at Werder Bremen?

Transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Werder are set to bolster their attack with 26-year-old Thijs Dallinga.

Werder have already brought in Cedric Itten, the Switzerland World Cup player, on a free transfer from Fortuna Düsseldorf after 15 goals in 30 games, and Kenny Quetant for three million euros from Le Havre for the centre-forward role. Dawid Kownacki has also returned from his loan spell at Hertha BSC, but the club still expect to sell him before the end of the transfer window.

Dallinga joined Bologna from FC Toulouse in 2024 for a hefty 16 million euros, but he never came close to meeting the high expectations there. He scored just 12 goals and supplied eight assists in 80 competitive appearances. Since his debut in November 2023, he has also fallen out of favour with the Netherlands national team.

Werder Bremen in line for huge transfer income

That fee for Dallinga could still be within reach for Werder if there is movement on the outgoing side. Much of the focus is on centre-back jewel Karim Coulibaly. According to Deichstube , the club are firmly planning a sale, with interested parties lining up for a lucrative deal.

Even if it is unlikely to reach the 40 million euros once reported, Coulibaly would still bring Werder a hefty multimillion-euro sum if he leaves. The biggest sale in the club's history remains the summer of 2009, when the legendary Diego joined Juventus for 27 million euros.

Bremen have already secured a replacement at centre-back by signing Oskar Wojcik from Cracovia in the summer for three million euros.

Di Marzio says, however, that a move from Bologna to the Osterdeich is far from certain for Dallinga. Another Bundesliga club are also said to be interested in the Dutchman and could make life difficult for Werder in the transfer poker.

For now, the only certainty, according to Di Marzio, is that Dallinga will leave Bologna this summer after two years despite a contract running until 2028. The Italian also named Tomas Bobcek of Gdansk and Alexis Cuello of San Lorenzo as alternatives for Werder's attack.