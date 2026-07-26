Accordingly, the player's plan now is to make another public gesture by the end of July or, at the latest, at the start of August, such as issuing a clear statement, and to push again for direct talks with Atletico's club hierarchy.

According to the report, Alvarez feels betrayed by his current employers. The club hierarchy had assured him they would enter negotiations if a suitable offer arrived. That did not happen when Barcelona made their approach.

Barca had already submitted an official offer to Atletico. However, the €100 million offer was ignored by the capital club's decision-makers. With the Spanish side refusing to budge and the forward having an astronomical release clause of €500 million in his contract, which runs until 2031, Alvarez believes he needs to take action himself.

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Julian Alvarez is determined to join Barcelona

During the World Cup, the forward had already made his desire to leave unmistakably clear. At the time, he said: "I spoke with the club officials I needed to speak with. I believe a transfer is the best thing for everyone, and I want to fulfil my dream."

For the Argentinian, a move to other interested clubs such as Arsenal is not an option. A potential deal with the London club, in which Viktor Gyökeres was reportedly supposed to be included, has fallen through, as Arsenal have shifted their priorities to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

At Barcelona, both the sporting management and the coaching staff see Alvarez as the ideal addition. However, Barca will only make further offers once the player has got the deadlocked negotiations moving again through his own actions. Atletico are due to begin training under coach Diego Simeone on 10 August.