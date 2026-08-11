He allegedly "exploded" at the training ground! Is Julian Alvarez now going on strike at Atletico Madrid?

Alvarez returned to Madrid on Monday after his extended World Cup holiday. According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, he wanted to use the opportunity to underline his desire to leave in face-to-face talks with coach Diego Simeone and chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin. However, neither man was at the training ground. Simeone is currently said to be in Ibiza on a two-day short break.

That, according to the report, led Alvarez to "explode". The 26-year-old striker believes the two most important figures at Atletico lack the courage to face the situation and speak to him in person.

At the training ground, Alvarez is also said to have told those present that he had reached the end of his tether and that this would have consequences. There is speculation about the possibility of a training strike. "Do not count on me," Alvarez is said to have said. The phrase "I'm out" is also said to have been used.

Julian Alvarez had already publicly reaffirmed his desire to leave

For weeks, Alvarez has been pushing for a transfer to Barcelona and is citing an alleged promise from February. The Catalans are said to have already offered 120 million euros weeks ago, but Atletico pointed to the release clause of 500 million written into the contract, which runs until 2030.

During the World Cup, in which Alvarez and Argentina lost to Spain in the final, he had already publicly asked to be allowed to leave. "I don't think this is the right time to talk about it, but I also can't hide or pretend that nothing is going on," Alvarez told ESPN. "I try to be an honest person. And I have spoken openly and honestly with the people at the club I needed to speak to. I believe a move is best for everyone, and I want to fulfil my dreams."

Last season, Alvarez recorded 20 goals and nine assists in 49 competitive appearances for Atletico, after the Madrid club had brought him from Manchester City to Madrid in 2024 for 75 million euros. Atletico begin the new season on 19 August with a home game against Malaga.