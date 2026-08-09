Marcus Rashford is back at Manchester United, and he wants to revive his career at Old Trafford.

The forward returned to United's Carrington training complex early on Sunday morning before flying to Dublin at 11am to join his team-mates at their training camp.

Sources tell "The Sun" that the 28-year-old is determined to make a strong comeback at his boyhood club despite the three turbulent years he has been through.

Rashford has not played for United since 12 December 2024, when the then-manager Ruben Amorim objected to his behaviour.

Yet the striker, left without a squad number after Matheus Cunha took the number "10" last year, could return to the United ranks against Milan under Amorim in Poland on Saturday.

Reports suggest Rashford will wear the number 14 shirt if he is still at Old Trafford when the season begins.

United coach Michael Carrick captained the side when Rashford first appeared for the club in February 2016, and the two worked together for almost six years after Carrick joined the coaching staff.

Last season Rashford spent on loan at Barcelona, and he had publicly announced his desire to stay in Catalonia permanently.

Barcelona, though, gave up the option to buy him for 26 million pounds and signed his fellow England left winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for 69 million pounds.

He remains United's highest-paid player, earning 325,000 pounds a week, with two years left on his contract.

Those wages have so far prevented an actual transfer this summer, even though a number of major clubs are still looking for a winger.

United cancelled the open training plans at Carton House in Maynooth amid suspicions that Rashford's return had influenced the change of plans.

Don't expect him in Wednesday evening's friendly against Leeds United at Croke Park. He will have completed only a few training sessions by then.

Since signing a five-year contract with United in July 2023, Rashford has scored only 15 goals for the club, and he has fallen out with former manager Erik ten Hag on two occasions.

Ten Hag described Rashford's attendance at a birthday party hours after the Manchester derby defeat in October 2023 as "unacceptable".

The forward was also left out of the FA Cup fourth-round match against Newport County in January 2024 after a midweek trip to Belfast.