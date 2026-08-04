Has he made up his mind? Vinicius hints at his future with clear words

Vinicius Junior has dropped a hint about his Real Madrid future amid the ongoing debate over it, and links to a summer switch to Arsenal.

Now training under Jose Mourinho, the Brazilian has made his first comments about the new project taking shape at the Bernabeu under the Portuguese coach.

His future remains up in the air. His contract runs out next summer and there has been no renewal so far, but the matter isn't on his mind for now, even if he awaits a meeting with Real Madrid to try to thrash out an agreement.

Vinicius told Real Madrid's television channel: "Things went well, I got to know the new coach and the new players and trained hard. Mourinho wants me to be as I have always been: happy, cheerful, and to play in my own style of football."

He also made clear his intention to keep wearing the white shirt: "We need to prepare ourselves physically so that injuries are reduced during the season and we can rely on everyone."

On the training itself, the forward said: "A double training session yesterday, and one session today. That's how things go. Today we did some exercises in the gym and short exercises to strengthen our leg muscles. It was a good training session, and we all left very exhausted, but now it's time to rest in preparation for tomorrow. That's how the pre-season period is, and we have to be ready."