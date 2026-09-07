Julian Alvarez showed a new face in Atletico Madrid's training session, according to a Spanish press report on Monday.

Atletico Madrid held their training in Majadahonda, their first session since the league match against Athletic Bilbao.

Every one of Diego Simeone's players was available except for the injured Sorloth. The session followed Atletico's usual pattern. The starters who played against the Basque side carried out recovery exercises, while the substitutes and the players who did not feature went through an intensive workout.

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Simeone took the chance to organise a training match, focusing on pressing, regaining possession and passing the ball, according to the newspaper "As".

Julian Alvarez and Jonathan David led the attack, while Koke ran the midfield.

Dominguez, Koke, Le Normand and Dani Martinez made up the defence.

The session made one thing obvious: Julian Alvarez is a completely different player from the one seen a few weeks ago. The Argentine forward let himself move, touch the ball and drop back to receive it. He also scored a superb goal from an attack much like the one he executed at San Mames.

Afterwards, he did extra work with one of Atletico Madrid's fitness coaches. The rest of his teammates stretched while the forward ran. He is gradually regaining his full physical fitness.

Alvarez has clearly begun to behave in a completely different way from a few weeks ago. Voices could be heard cheering the forward on during training.

Crisis had engulfed him after he pushed to leave for Barcelona, only for Atletico Madrid to refuse flatly.