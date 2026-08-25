Has he arrived in Riyadh? A decisive development in Al-Hilal and Arsenal's negotiations over Martinelli

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia are closing in on the signing of Brazilian Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The website "Foot Mercato" said: "According to our information, the Saudi club has reached an agreement with Arsenal for the transfer of Gabriel Martinelli".

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They continued: "With this, the Brazilian will bolster the attacking line of Al-Hilal, which already includes Crysencio Summerville, who arrived from West Ham, while there is a possibility of signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins".

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano offered his own take on "X": "Al-Hilal are continuing advanced talks over Gabriel Martinelli, with hope of completing the deal soon, but he will not travel to Riyadh today".

He concluded: "Reports of Martinelli travelling to Saudi Arabia have been described as false by sources at the club, but negotiations are ongoing with the player's camp. Al-Hilal are confident".

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