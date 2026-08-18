Harry Kane warns Bayern Munich: only one year remains

Harry Kane has warned Bayern Munich that the clock is ticking on his contract, confirming that renewal talks will open this week or next with just one year left on his deal in Germany.

His current contract runs until 30 June 2027.

The 33-year-old England striker joined Bayern from Tottenham in August 2023 and earns a total of 25 million euros a year.

Bayern are already pushing to tie down their top scorer, and Kane is due at the club's offices on Ingolstadt Street to thrash out his future.

Kane said: "We made it clear that we wanted to talk about this matter after the World Cup and after my holiday. So I do not yet know the exact date, but the talks will begin this week or next week. We will start the talks, and as I said before, we are calm. And I think they are calm too."

The striker added, in comments reported by newspaper "Bild": "Now is of course the right time to start the talks, given that we only have one year left."

He continued: "This is an important matter. But both parties are calm, and I am fairly certain that the talks will take place this week or next week."

Uli Hoeness, Bayern's honorary president, weighed in on the renewal: "I have not spoken directly with Harry about this matter, but I know he is very happy in Munich. And we are also very happy with him, and there is really no reason for him to leave next year. At least, I do not see him leaving."

Kane has scored 146 goals and provided 33 assists in 147 matches for Bayern Munich.