Hans Kraay Jr sees the end for two big names in the Netherlands national team: 'Xavi is taking a different path'

Hans Kraay junior believes national team coach Xavi Hernández is taking a different route with the Netherlands' strikers than his predecessor Ronald Koeman. He said as much ahead of Netherlands v Germany on ESPN.

In his first international break as national team coach, Xavi has picked Brian Brobbey and Donyell Malen as strikers for the Netherlands. When Malen pulled out injured, he called up Mexx Meerdink as his replacement. That suggests he has no need for Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst.

"Memphis not selected, that is a sign of the times," Kraay junior says of the coach's choices. "Weghorst not selected, who has scored five goals in the last six matches. Xavi knows that too."

"Then Malen and Brobbey come in, because he does not need a pinch-hitter. And if Malen then gets injured as well and you still do not get in as Weghorst, who is in form...," sighs Kraay junior.

Kraay junior can draw only one conclusion from that. "Then it seems he is going to take a different path, without Weghorst. I find it striking. I always judge Weghorst on his footballing qualities, not on other things. I find it remarkable."

Earlier this week at his press conference, Xavi was again asked several times about Weghorst's absence. He quickly made clear he did not want to discuss individual players. Asked about a possible plan B, he said that was mainly "tactical", without an out-and-out target man.

Xavi did say a little more about the absence of Memphis, the Netherlands' all-time top scorer. "That was the most difficult decision. I know him well. I have a good relationship with him. But he took it really well. He reacted very maturely and he fully understood my decision. But the door is not closed. Not for Memphis, not for anyone."