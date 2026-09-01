Hamza Abdelkarim sends a fiery message after first appearance with Barcelona

Egyptian teenager Hamza Abdelkarim, 18, has made his first appearance for Barcelona's senior side after Hansi Flick handed him a chance against Rayo Vallecano. It marks a new chapter for the young striker at the Catalan club, with hopes high that he can keep shining alongside the first team.

"I'm extremely happy to play my first match, and I hope to achieve more successes in the future," Hamza told TV3 after the match, thrilled to have appeared in front of the Barcelona faithful at the Camp Nou.

Turning to the atmosphere, the striker added: "There were a lot of people, and I was very excited to go out there. It was a very powerful feeling. I want to experience it again and again."

His ambitions with the first team are clear. Hamza wants to give everything to help Barcelona chase down their targets, saying he hopes to "help the team as much as possible and win everything" in the period ahead.

He also had warm words for his two attacking team-mates, Brazilian Raphinha and Spaniard Lamine Yamal, admiring what both bring on and off the pitch.

"He's a wonderful person, and we all know he always gives his best anywhere on the pitch," he said of Raphinha. Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, is a player with "magical talent in his feet", one who plays for the team and the fans.

The breakthrough had been coming. Hamza caught the eye in pre-season, dazzling in an impressive run that made him one of Barcelona's leading scorers. His reward finally arrived: a first taste of first-team action in a competitive match.