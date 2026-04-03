Hakimi celebrates a historic achievement on a night when Dembélé shone

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi celebrated his 200th appearance for Paris Saint-Germain in the best possible way, having led his team to a crucial 3-1 victory over Toulouse at the Parc des Princes in a Ligue 1 fixture.

After the match, Hakimi expressed his pride in this achievement, emphasising that reaching 200 appearances for Paris represents a special moment in his career, particularly as it coincided with an important victory that strengthens the team’s position at the top of the table.

The match saw a standout performance from Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, who put in an exceptional display and scored two superb goals, one of which was a stunning left-footed strike that fans have ranked among the best goals of the season.

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Gonzalo Ramos added the third goal in stoppage time, sealing the victory for Luis Enrique’s side.

With this victory, Paris Saint-Germain took their tally to 63 points, bringing them closer to clinching the title, four points clear of Lens, whilst the team continued their strong form ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash with Liverpool in the Champions League.