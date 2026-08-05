'Gianni Infantino offers Morocco the 2030 World Cup final in exchange for support'

According to The Times, Gianni Infantino has offered Morocco the chance to stage the 2030 World Cup final in Casablanca. Spain and Portugal, the other host nations, would then miss out.

In return for the final, Infantino is said to have asked the Moroccan federation to back him in the current crisis within FIFA. According to The Times, he wants a written declaration of support from the federation.

Infantino has faced heavy criticism for some time. The official's plan to give private investors a stake in FIFA's biggest tournaments collapsed completely and could cost him his job.

UEFA and CONCACAF, North America, Central America and the Caribbean, quickly came out strongly against Infantino. The Asian Football Confederation, AFC, also swiftly joined the opposition.

On Wednesday, Infantino held crisis talks with leading figures from the Moroccan football federation, with Morocco, like Spain and Portugal, set to host a large part of the 2030 World Cup.

Morocco's written support could help Infantino survive as FIFA president, although his position appears to have become slowly but surely untenable because of the huge worldwide criticism.

The Times writer Martyn Ziegler, who broke the story of Infantino's investment plan, writes that Infantino is not currently thinking of stepping down and is doing everything he can to keep his job.

He has therefore offered to stage the 2030 World Cup final at the brand-new Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca in exchange for that support. Spain, meanwhile, believe the World Cup final should be played there.

Candidates for the FIFA presidency for the period between 2027 and 2031 can register with FIFA until 18 November. The new president will be announced on 18 May in Rabat, Morocco.

The Canadian Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF, and AFC president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa are being mentioned as possible successors to Infantino.

Saudi Arabia, notably, have not yet taken a position on Infantino. The national football federation there will first appoint a successor to Yasser Al-Misehal on 30 August.

Al-Misehal left as president of the Saudi football federation after the elimination at the World Cup. Once a successor has been appointed, an official reaction from that country is expected.

FIFA deny that the reporting by The Times is correct. "It is incorrect and misleading to state that the FIFA president has made a commitment about the location of the 2030 World Cup final. FIFA will make a decision on this at an appropriate time," a spokesperson for world football's governing body said.