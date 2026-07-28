Germany have officially declared their ambition to host the 2038 World Cup, with talk in recent days growing over a possible joint bid alongside France.

One of the most prominent figures in German football has confirmed the country's desire to stage the men's World Cup in 2042. The door remains open to a bid as early as 2038, though, should FIFA soften its stance on continental rotation.

Axel Hellmann, a board member of the German Football Association, told "Foot Mercato": "We strongly want it, and there is an initiative from Bernd Neuendorf, the association's president, and the German Football Association to submit a bid to host the 2042 edition, and perhaps even 2038. That will depend on FIFA's regulations."

FIFA's current rules remain the main obstacle. Morocco, Spain and Portugal will share the 2030 edition with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia have the 2034 tournament. Rotation therefore makes North America or Oceania the likely hosts in 2038.

With Australia sitting in the Asian Football Confederation, the United States now look the strongest candidate. Germany are banking on FIFA amending the rule, a move that would clear the path for a European bid, perhaps in partnership with France.