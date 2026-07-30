Lazio sent Kenneth Taylor off the training pitch on Thursday morning. Footage from Radio Laziale on X shows coach Gennaro Gattuso ordering the midfielder away from the training ground.

Gattuso suddenly stops the session and marches over, angrily gesturing towards Taylor. The coach tells the Dutchman to go to the dressing room, after which Taylor takes off his bib and walks away.

Radio Laziale report that Gattuso and Taylor exchanged words before the Italian coach stepped in. It is not yet known what sparked the row between coach and player.

At the end of June, the Lazio board appointed Gattuso. The former AC Milan midfielder succeeded Maurizio Sarri at the Stadio Olimpico.

In January, Lazio signed Taylor from Ajax for around seventeen million euros. The midfielder has so far registered three goals and two assists in 21 matches for the club.

Last season, the former Ajax player reached the Coppa Italia final with Lazio. There, league champions Inter were too strong and won 2-0.