Real Madrid fans are hoping for one final deal in the summer transfer window, even though coach Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club is not expecting any new deals, whether in terms of arrivals or departures.

A Defensa Central opinion poll suggests a large proportion of the fanbase want additional reinforcement at the back.

The question put to readers was simple: "Should Florentino sign Bastoni in the final hours of the transfer window?".

A resounding 77% voted "yes", against just 23% for "no". A broad section of the support clearly wants a new central defender, and their choice is Bastoni, the Inter Milan man valued at 65 million euros.

None of this comes as a surprise. Mourinho's side genuinely need a standout midfielder capable of creating play, but the defence has been the area worst hit by injuries in recent years.

Antonio Rudiger, under contract until June 2027, no longer enjoys the physical fitness he had in past years. Eder Militao, meanwhile, is still recovering from his latest problem, and that leaves the Real Madrid management with a real headache.

The catch is that Real Madrid have no vacant spots in their squad. The only available option is the departure of Raul Asencio, who knows he is not part of Mourinho's plans but has preferred to stay at the club.

Mourinho may have announced that the transfer window is closed as far as he is concerned. The poll tells a different story: the fans want one final defensive deal, with Bastoni at the top of their wish list.

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