From Barcelona to Paris: Aston Villa challenge Liverpool's enduring record

Aston Villa go into the UEFA Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain chasing a trophy that has eluded them for more than four decades, spurred on by the memory of the night they beat Barcelona to lift it.

The English side own a single UEFA Super Cup, and it dates back to 1982. That year they saw off Barcelona 3-1 on aggregate across the two legs for their first, and so far only, triumph in the competition.

A 1-0 win in the first leg gave Villa the edge. They confirmed their superiority in the return leg with a 2-1 victory to claim the cup at the expense of the Catalan giants.

Now, 44 years on, the Europa League holders have a chance to reclaim it. Beat Paris Saint-Germain and they will set a new record as the club with the longest gap between two UEFA Super Cup titles, according to statistics from "Squawka".

Repeat the feat and Villa would break the current record for the longest gap between two titles in the competition. That mark stands at 24 years, shared by Liverpool, champions in 1977 and 2001, and Valencia, crowned in 1980 and 2004.

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