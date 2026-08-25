Frenkie de Jong suffer another major setback at FC Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong cut short his first session back on the training pitch on Tuesday afternoon, SPORT report. The midfielder was still feeling too much pain in his knee.

De Jong suffered the knee injury at the end of last season. He played at the World Cup with severe pain and injections, which may have worsened the situation.

The club are unhappy the playmaker kept playing with the injury at the World Cup. Coach Hansi Flick has now also taken the captaincy away from him for that reason.

De Jong may even have to undergo surgery if the injury does not heal in a "natural way". That now appears to be the case.

Back on the training pitch on Tuesday after more than six weeks of rest, De Jong was still in too much pain. After only a few minutes, he felt the discomfort again and had to go back inside.

SPORT report that a return for De Jong is still a long way off right now.