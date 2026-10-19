Francesco Farioli has praised PSV ahead of Tuesday's Champions League league-phase meeting. The FC Porto manager also reflected on his brief spell at Ajax.

"PSV have won the league title three times in a row, so that deserves respect. But with the support of our fans, we can win," Farioli said at a press conference on Monday ahead of PSV's visit to Portugal.

Farioli also pointed to PSV's numbers: "We know PSV's qualities because we have analysed their matches closely. Their figures are impressive. PSV scored more than 100 goals in the Eredivisie in each of the last three years and won the title last year by nearly 20 points. So there is no doubt about their quality," said the Italian coach.

His past at Ajax won't shape Farioli's preparations for PSV. "The past is the past. I'm at a different club now and they have a lot of new players," said the manager, who beat PSV twice during his time at Ajax.

Despite missing out on the league title, Farioli looks back fondly on his season at Ajax. "It was the first time I had worked at a genuine top club. I had a good relationship with the people at Ajax and the management. And those friendships remain."

Tuesday pits Farioli against Bosz, who also had a brief spell at Ajax. "All his teams play a recognisable style of football. They play attacking football with a lot of intensity," Farioli said of the PSV coach.

In the Champions League, Porto lost to Manchester City (0-2) and Real Betis (3-2). PSV took a point against Shakhtar Donetsk (1-1) and narrowly lost 1-0 away to RB Leipzig.