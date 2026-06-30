France's route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 32 match, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, France fans have been understandably optimistic about their chances of lifting a third crown and a third consecutive final.

Group stage performances have backed that optimism up. Les Bleus won all three matches against Senegal, Iraq and Norway to set up a Round of 32 clash with Sweden. Let GOAL show you the route that awaits Didier Deschamps' men, between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and who they could meet on their quest for glory.

France World Cup 2026 results and upcoming fixtures

Date Fixture Venue Final Score / Tickets Tue, June 16 France vs Senegal MetLife Stadium, NJ France won 3-1 Mon, June 22 France vs Iraq Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia France won 3-0 Fri, June 26 Norway vs France Gillette Stadium, Foxborough France won 4-1 Tue, June 30 France vs Sweden, MetLife Stadium, NJ Tickets

France's potential path to World Cup glory

If the 2022 runners-up get past Sweden, a meeting with Paraguay awaits in the round of 16 on Sat, 4 July, in Philadelphia. If they successfully negotiate that tie too, their quarterfinal opponents will be the winners of Canada vs Morocco. That potential final eight clash would be contested in Boston on 9 July.

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How to buy France World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

France World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Who is in the France World Cup 2026 Squad?

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Lens), Brice Samba (Rennes).

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Fenerbahçe), Manu Kone (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain).

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (Paris St-Germain), Rayan Cherki (Man City), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Desire Doue (Paris St-Germain), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Jean-Phillippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).