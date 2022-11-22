More injury woe for France! Lucas Hernandez forced off inside 13 minutes in World Cup opener against Australia

France defender Lucas Hernandez has limped off injured in their opening game against Australia.

Lucas Hernandez injured

Replace by brother Theo

World Cup in doubt

WHAT HAPPENED? Hernandez pulled up in the build-up to Australia's opening goal, and clutched his knee as he lay on the floor. He was then replaced by his brother Theo Hernandez, with his World Cup now in serious doubt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is yet another injury worry for Les Bleus after Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema was ruled out the day before the tournament kicked off. Didier Deschamps is also without Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, players that were pivotal when France won the World Cup last time out.

WHAT NEXT FOR HERNANDEZ? The Bayern Munich defender will be hoping to make it back in time to play in the remainder of the tournament.