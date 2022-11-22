WATCH: World Cup holders France get 2022 campaign off to nightmare start as Craig Goodwin opens scoring for Australia
- Goodwin fired home just nine minutes in
- Met Leckie's excellent cross
- Nightmare start for France
WHAT HAPPENED? Matthew Leckie brought down a long ball and crossed deep into the France box where Goodwin was unmarked and able to fire past Hugo Lloris to break the deadlock just nine minutes in.
What a start for the Socceroos! 🙌— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 22, 2022
Craig Goodwin has given Australia a shock early lead over France 😲
🇫🇷 0-1 🇦🇺
💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/fQJedcEzMs
AUSTRALIA TAKES THE LEAD 😱🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/k1Iq4PrMXh— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal came as a shock to Didier Deschamps' team, who were favourites heading into their first game of Group D. Fortunately, they recovered to equalise just before the half-hour mark through Adrien Rabiot.
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE AND AUSTRALIA? The Socceroos will hope to regain their lead against Les Bleus and head into their clash with Tunisia with a strong start. After Tuesday's game, France will take on Denmark in their second match.
