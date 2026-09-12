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Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Four years on: Iñaki Williams stuns Ghana with a shock decision

Ghana
Athletic Bilbao
I. Williams
LaLiga
Ghana
Spain

What's the story?

Iñaki Williams has called time on his international career with Ghana. The Athletic Bilbao striker and captain, who first pulled on the Black Stars shirt in 2022, confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram, and he did so proud and satisfied with what he gave to the cause.

Alongside a set of photographs in the Ghana shirt, Williams explained that the moment had come to end his international journey. "I leave happy and proud, reassured that I gave my utmost every time I wore this shirt," he said.

Williams had turned out for Spain back in 2016. That changed in July 2022, when he chose to represent Ghana, the country his family calls home. His first call-up followed in September of that year for two friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

His debut came on 23 September 2022 against Brazil, in a match staged in the French city of Le Havre. The Seleção ran out 3-0 winners, with Williams coming on for Kamaldeen Sulemana at the start of the second half.

The 32-year-old bows out with 28 caps and two goals to his name. He featured at two World Cups and one Africa Cup of Nations.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Ivory Coast crest
Ivory Coast
CIV
Ghana crest
Ghana
GHA

For Williams, the experience meant far more than the football. "Ghana gave me far more than just football. It allowed me to return home, to feel closer to my roots, and to experience the great pride of representing my country and wearing this flag on my chest," he said.

Signing off, the striker vowed to keep backing the Black Stars, thanked everyone who shared the journey with him, and insisted Ghana will always remain a part of him.

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