Former Real Madrid player: Modric is a gift from destiny

Spanish defender Mario Gila, currently of Milan and formerly of Real Madrid, has confirmed that being reunited with Croatian star Luka Modric at the Italian side represents a gift from fate for him, praising the role his teammate plays in developing his level both technically and mentally.

Gila said, in comments to the Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport": "Luka is an exceptional person. I was lucky enough to know him when I was younger and I was with him at Real Madrid. I trained with the first team, and although I did not interact with him much, I saw him as a reference. He was a player worthy of admiration, of being watched and learned from."

"Being with Luka here at Milan represents a gift from fate for me," he added. "I love talking to him, getting to know him, listening to his advice and everything he can pass on to me. I am confident that he will make me improve a great deal as a player, and above all, on a mentality level."

Milan handed Gila a contract until June 2031 and paid 30 million euros to sign him this summer from Lazio, proof of the trust they've placed in him. It's a trust the player wants to repay on the pitch. "Coming here means, for me, fulfilling a dream in a way," he said. "Ever since I was a child, like everyone, I thought about becoming a player, but reaching these levels is not easy. So it is a dream."

The 25-year-old's summer preparations hit a slight snag in late July. He was forced to stop after suffering a strain in his right rectus femoris muscle during the friendly against Celtic, but got over it without any injury occurring.