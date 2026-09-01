Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Borna SosaGetty Images
Christian Guinin

Translated by

Former Bundesliga shooting star returns to Germany

Bundesliga
B. Sosa
M. de Wit
Transfers
FC Koeln
Crystal Palace
Premier League

Borna Sosa once made his breakthrough at VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Now he is returning to the German top flight.

Former Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa has signed for 1. FC Cologne. The club confirmed on Tuesday that Sosa has joined Effzeh on a one-year loan from Crystal Palace. According to media reports, the deal does not include an option to buy.

Sosa is still under contract at Palace until 2028. But he no longer had a future in London after managing just 842 minutes across 18 appearances in all competitions last season.

The 28-year-old knows the Bundesliga well from his time at VfB Stuttgart, where he made 115 competitive appearances between 2018 and 2023, scoring five goals and setting up another 35. His final season in a Stuttgart shirt stands out in particular. With two goals and 12 assists, he played a major role in VfB staying up in 15th place in 2023.

Borna SosaGetty Images

Borna Sosa returns to the Bundesliga with 1. FC Cologne

He then moved to Ajax for a fee of eight million euros, but inconsistent performances quickly cost him his regular place. After a one-year spell at Torino, he eventually ended up at Crystal Palace in summer 2025.

Cologne sporting managing director Thomas Kessler said the 28-year-old knows "the Bundesliga very well from his time at VfB Stuttgart and has valuable international experience. At the same time, in our talks we got to know him as a very reflective and positive person whose personality fits us very well," said Cologne sporting managing director Thomas Kessler: "With his strong left foot, his attacking drive and his high quality in crossing, he expands our options."

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google