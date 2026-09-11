Former Barcelona star joins Neymar at Santos

A former Barcelona player has edged closer to a return through the Santos gateway. The Brazilian club have struck an agreement with the veteran midfielder, putting him on course to line up alongside his compatriot Neymar.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that Coutinho, 34, has finalised his move to Santos. He had been without a club since terminating his contract with Vasco da Gama last February.

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Neymar has backed the deal directly. He urged the club's management to sign his former Brazil team-mate and personally led part of the negotiations to get it over the line.

Brazilian reports confirmed that "NR Sports", the company belonging to Neymar's family, played a part in the moves that led to the agreement.

Coutinho is expected to sign a short-term contract with Santos until the end of the year. He will undergo a medical before the deal is officially completed.

The contract runs for roughly three months. Both parties saw this arrangement as the most suitable, given the player's absence from matches since February.

Having played his last matches against Volta Redonda on 14 February, Coutinho terminated his contract with Vasco da Gama, then stayed away from the pitch while continuing to train individually to maintain his fitness.

The midfielder returned to Vasco da Gama in July 2024, after 14 years spent in European football. He turned out for Inter Milan, Espanyol, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Aston Villa, as well as a spell with Qatar's Al-Duhail.

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