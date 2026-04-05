For the third time in a row... PSV Eindhoven are Dutch league champions

PSV Eindhoven have been crowned Dutch league champions for the third consecutive season and the 27th time in their history, after their closest rivals, Feyenoord, were held to a goalless draw by Volendam on Sunday.

Led by Dutch manager Peter Bosz, PSV secured the title with five matches remaining, having secured a dramatic last-gasp victory (4-3) on Saturday against Utrecht.

Following yesterday’s victory, PSV’s points tally rose to 71, whilst Feyenoord’s total stands at 54 after today’s draw, making it impossible to close the gap in the five remaining matches.

Bos has been in charge of PSV since 2023 and has won the Dutch league title in each of the three seasons he has managed the team.

PSV had previously been knocked out of the Dutch Cup at the semi-final stage, losing 3-2 to Nijmegen.

In the Champions League, PSV failed to progress beyond the group stage, finishing 28th with 8 points, having won twice, drawn twice and lost four times.

Read also: Video: Stunning Moroccan save rescues PSV



