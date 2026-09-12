"Football for all": Infantino challenges his opponents with a new move

Gianni Infantino has revealed the slogan behind his bid for re-election as FIFA president in March 2027, confirming he will stand for a fresh term at the helm of world football. He does so despite fierce opposition from several quarters, chief among them European governing body UEFA.

The message he chose carries a strikingly idealistic tone, and it lands at one of the most controversial and pressure-laden points of his presidency: his plan to sell the World Cup's marketing rights to a private company.

Speaking in filmed statements today, Saturday, the FIFA president said: "I will certainly be a candidate in the new elections. And my slogan is very simple: football belongs to everyone, everywhere in the world. This is what I believe in."

His core message, he explained, will centre on giving everyone across the world the chance to dream and to play the game, while working to close the gap between the biggest footballing nations and the rest.

Mounting pressure

The announcement comes with the heat rising on his leadership, as a string of European federations start to distance themselves from him.

France's federation delivered a fresh blow to the Swiss official's hopes two days ago, formally withdrawing its support for his 2027 candidacy.

Infantino has held the FIFA presidency since February 2016, and the organisation now counts 211 member associations.

March 2027 looks set to decide his future at the top of the game. Should he win, the next term is expected to be his fourth and last, running until 2031.

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