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Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Following the swift exit: Alonso worries Chelsea fans over his player

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
X. Alonso
M. Caicedo
P. Neto
E. Martinez
England

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso spoke about the injury of his player Moises Caicedo during the 4-3 win over Brighton on Sunday, in the second round of the Premier League.

The Ecuadorian midfielder came on in the second half. A short while later, a knock forced him off.

The Tribuna website published Alonso's comments after the match, in which the Spanish coach said: "We hope it is not a new injury, and that it is not more serious than the previous time."

He added: "He was cautious and decided to stop, and his feeling was not the best, but we have to assess his condition."

"It was not more than the previous time," he continued. "He was cautious. His feeling was not the best. It was not something new."

Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE

New arrival Emiliano Martinez, meanwhile, left Xabi Alonso largely impressed.

The coach spoke about the Argentine goalkeeper's debut with Chelsea, saying: "I am happy with his first impact. He has this charisma and aura that help him connect with the rest of the team."

He noted: "I spoke to him yesterday, we discussed the match, and he felt ready. I do not need to tell him many things for him to put in a good performance. He wanted to keep a clean sheet, but I was happy with his first impact."

On Pedro Neto, Alonso would not confirm whether the winger would still be a Chelsea player once the 2026 summer transfer window shuts.

"In football, I do not guarantee anything," the Spanish coach said. "I was happy with Pedro's brilliance. He played with a lot of energy. And he will be very important this season."

Recent reports have linked Neto with a move to both Manchester City and Al-Hilal, with the Saudi club particularly keen to sign him.

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