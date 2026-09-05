Following in Salah's footsteps? Barcola receives first warning from Carragher

Bradley Barcola has received an early warning about his new task with Liverpool, after entering the team's plans for the first time following his summer move to Anfield from Paris Saint-Germain.

Jamie Carragher spent last season taking every chance to criticise Reds legend Mohamed Salah before his departure. Now it seems the pundit has a fresh target in Barcola, who has only just begun his career with the team.

The former Reds captain weighed in on Barcola's first appearance in a Liverpool shirt, warning that the player may struggle to secure regular opportunities in the coming period.

"Barcola will struggle to get a chance with the current version of Gakpo," the former Liverpool defender wrote on X, referring to the level Cody Gakpo has been showing since the start of the season.

Gakpo started the clash with Ipswich Town on Friday and provided the assists for both of Alexander Isak's goals in the 2-0 win. He had already scored against Newcastle United and created a goal against Nottingham Forest.

Barcola joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain for 123 million pounds, but he began the Ipswich match on the substitutes' bench. He came on in the 64th minute in place of Victor Munoz.

That first appearance was limited, given the player's absence from matches since the World Cup. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola explained that the coaching staff are handling Barcola with caution, insisting the player is training well and in good condition, and that around 30 minutes was the right way to gradually restore his readiness.

He added that the congested fixture schedule in the coming period will give Barcola greater opportunities to play, which may gradually open the door for him to compete for a starting place.

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