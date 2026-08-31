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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Following his arrival at Barcelona: Jesus keeps it to three words

Transfers
G. Jesus
Barcelona
Arsenal
LaLiga
Premier League
Brazil
Spain
England

Could he be the surprise of the transfer window?

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has touched down in Barcelona. His plane landed at El Prat Airport in the early hours of Monday morning, with a medical to follow before Barça officially confirm the move.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Barcelona sealed the deal for the Brazilian over the weekend. They will pay Arsenal a fixed fee of 10 million euros plus 4 million euros in add-ons, with Gabriel Jesus set to sign a two-season contract carrying the option of a third.

Hansi Flick had wanted a different number nine. Even so, the deal offered a market opportunity Barcelona were unwilling to turn down.

Jesus declined to say much before putting pen to paper, offering only a brief line on arrival: "I am very happy".

The medical is expected on Monday evening. From there, Jesus will head off to watch Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Premier League
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY

Barcelona have scheduled the official announcement and the player's presentation to the media for Tuesday.

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